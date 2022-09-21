BTS ARMY can't keep calm after Rahul Gandhi watches BTS video with Kerala fans

Indian National Congress member Rahul Gandhi tweeted a video of him bonding with school students in Kerala. He is currently on a five-month-long journey across India, called Bharat Jodo Yatra and landed in Kerala for the same. He watched BTS’ performance with young girls who identify themselves as BTS fans, aka Army. Also read: BTS' V reveals being hurt by people who treated him as asset, not as friend

In the video, Rahul Gandhi interacted with the girls on several topics, ranging from friendship, their interests and teaching. He called their brother and then talked about their future plans. To this, they revealed wanting to become nurses, but not in India. They surprised the political leader by saying they want to work in Korea.

When Rahul asked them the reason behind their answer, a girl answered, “We are BTS Army." “What do you like about Korean music?" Rahul Gandhi further questioned them. The fans said, “When you’re feeling down, listening to their music is quite comforting.” He also watched BTS’ music video with them during the interaction.

Posting the video, Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter, “A delightful chat with these incredible girls who are Kerala’s BTS Army!" Soon after the post went live, the video grabbed the attention of BTS fans from India and beyond. A fan wrote, “Rush hour by Crush ft. J-Hope is releasing on 22nd September don’t forget to stream @rahulgandhi.” Another one added, “Have always liked RG but never thought a day would come when i will see him watching BTS videos.” “I realllly don’t understand the BTS craze but this is super duper adorable,” said someone else.

A delightful chat with these incredible girls who are Kerala’s BTS Army! pic.twitter.com/MVtHsCKkrT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 20, 2022

BTS is one of the most popular Korean groups. It consists of Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. It holds the record of highest-selling musical acts in the world right now, and enjoys a huge following all around the world. BTS debuted in 2013 under Big hit Entertainment and delivered hit tracks like Butter, Dynamite, DNA, Blood Sweat & Tears and much more. Currently, the group members are focusing on solo careers as well.

