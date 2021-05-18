‘It’s reckless’: Retd scientist moves SC against Pinarayi Vijayan’s oath event

A retired scientist on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against Pinarayi Vijayan’s swearing-in ceremony later this week, asking the top court to stop the “reckless act” by the Left government in Kerala at a time the lockdown is being strictly enforced across the state and common man is forced to remain at home.

“The politicians and those sitting in power have been repeatedly flouting lockdown norms and making farce appeals to people not to participate in their functions and seeking physical distancing, which is a clear instance of ‘the fence grazing the crops’, which warrants a positive interference of this Court,” M Shajahan, a retired scientist and a public policy activist said in a petition filed in the top court.

Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to be sworn-in as chief minister on Thursday, the first in 40 years to get a second consecutive term. He has planned the ceremony at Thiruvananthapuram’s central stadium on Thursday and relaxed the rule that bars public gatherings of more than 50 people. The state government intends to accommodate nearly 500 guests at the venue.

Pinarayi Vijayan has rejected criticism that the event could spread the coronavirus disease, saying 500 was not such a huge number in a stadium which has a capacity of 40,000. Besides, he has argued, all participants will have to carry Covid-negative reports.

M Shajahan’s petition drafted by advocate Usha Nandini called it a reckless act.

“The reckless act of conducting the public swearing-in ceremony by the Government of Kerala in violation of the very same law and protocols, which it forcibly enforces on the public, is a clear abuse of power and would only result is further spread of the dreaded disease, putting the life of the people of Kerala in jeopardy.”

The petitioner demanded the ceremony be called off or allow it at Raj Bhavan with not more than 75 people in attendance.

Covid-19 cases in the state are peaking with the state reporting nearly 50,000 cases daily. To arrest the surge in infections, a triple lockdown is in place till May 23 in four districts including Thiruvananthapuram, the venue for the swearing-in ceremony.

“The Government of Kerala which on one end is enforcing lockdowns and forcing common public to confine themselves to the four walls of their homes, giving up their livelihood and other pleasures, is on the other hand spending huge amounts from the State Exchequer, for organizing a super spreader public event to show its strength and celebrate its victory in the recently held election,” the petition added.

This is the second time in a week the government has relaxed restrictions to accommodate large gatherings. On May 14, 300 persons were allowed to attend the homage ceremony of former Kerala minister KR Gowri Amma.