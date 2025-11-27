Gangtok, The IUCN recognition to the Khangchendzonga National Park in Sikkim shows the state's holistic approach towards conservation, where nature and culture coexist in harmony, a minister said. IUCN recognition to Khangchendzonga park shows Sikkim's commitment to conservation: Minister

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has declared the national park as one of the 'Best Managed Protected Areas' in the world.

The IUCN has also rated Khangchendzonga National Park as 'Good' in its 2025 global review of natural world heritage sites, making it India’s only site to secure this grade, according to a statement issued by the Forest and Environment Department on Wednesday.

State Forest and Environment Minister Pintso Namgyal Lepcha said, “This recognition is a matter of great pride for the state. It reaffirms Sikkim’s holistic approach towards conservation, where nature and culture coexist in harmony. The efforts of the forest officials and staff are commendable.”

The statement said that the IUCN World Heritage Outlook, launched in 2014, provides a global assessment of all natural and mixed world heritage sites and evaluates their conservation prospects over time.

These assessments, conducted by independent experts using referenced evidence, summarise the current state and trends of each site’s values, the threats they face, and the effectiveness of their protection and management, it said.

This prestigious international honour highlights the Centre's and the Sikkim government's unwavering commitment to biodiversity conservation, sustainable ecosystem management, and community-led environmental protection.

Located in the Eastern Himalayas, Khangchendzonga National Park spans over approximately 1,784 sq. km and encompasses Mount Khangchendzonga —the world’s third-highest peak.

The park is globally renowned for its rich biodiversity, pristine glaciers, alpine meadows, and landscapes, representing a unique blend of natural and cultural heritage.

In 2016, the park was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site under the Mixed Heritage Category - the first of its kind in India - recognising both its ecological significance and spiritual heritage.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.