IVF by Moosewala's mother: Show cause issued to Punjab health secretary

The Punjab government has issued a show cause notice to state principal health secretary Ajoy Sharma seeking his response in connection with the information sought from late singer Sidhu Moosewala's family over the IVF treatment of his mother. The government asked the health secretary why it hadn't informed the former about the incident. Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents had welcomed a baby boy on March 17, nearly two years after Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district.(Facebook/Balkaur Singh)

"In light of provisions of Rules of Business, 1992 and given the significance of the issue involved, you were required to bring it to the notice of your Minister-in-charge and Hon'ble chief minister and take their orders regarding further course of action." the notice read.

The state government also asked the health secretary to reply to the show cause notice within two weeks.

"This is a serious lapse on your part. Hence, you are asked to show cause within two weeks as to why proceedings under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 should not be initiated against you," the notice added.

The move comes after the ministry of health and family welfare sought a report from the Punjab government regarding the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment of Sidhu Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur, and asked them to submit the report to the department. Under Section 21(g) (i) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the age limit prescribed for a woman going under ART Services is between 21-50 years.

Parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Balkaur Singh, and Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, almost two years after the killing of the singer in Punjab. In a video posted on Facebook, Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh said he was troubled by the government in connection with the birth of his second child.

“With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our lap. However, the Government is now troubling me asking me to prove his legal status,” he said.

"I want to request the CM (Bhagwant Mann) that please let me get the treatment done with, then I will come wherever the government calls me. I am an ex-Army man; I will never run away from the law. I have all the legal documents and I will prove it. However, if the state does not believe me they can file an FIR," Balkaur Singh posted on Facebook.

The Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab also criticised the central government for asking for documents related to the IVF treatment.

"The BJP ruled Central Govt has sought a report from Govt of Punjab regarding IVF treatment of Smt. Charan Singh (Late Sidhu Moosewala's mother). CM Bhagwant Mann always respects the sentiments & dignity of Punjabis, it's the Central Govt that has asked for the documents. Urge the people to look at the facts and not to believe in any rumours," the AAP Punjab unit posted on X.

The government's order is based on section 21 of the ART (Regulations) Act, 2021 which states that clinics shall perform IVF treatment procedures to women above the age of twenty-one and below fifty years.

(With inputs from ANI)