Jammu and Kashmir cop abducted by militants in Shopian found dead

The body of a policeman abducted by militants was found on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.

Javaid Ahmad Dar, 27, was abducted around 9.30 pm on Thursday from his home in Shopian district’s Vehil village.

A photo, apparently of a shirtless Dar suspected to have been taken by the abductors, was circulated on social media.

Dar’s body was found in Kulgam’s Pariwan village, the police said.

In another incident, militants fired at Muhammad Ashraf Thoker, a cleric, in Pulwama district’s Parigam village. His condition is said to be critical.

Last month, senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari and rifleman Aurangzeb were killed by militants in separate incidents.

.(With agency inputs)