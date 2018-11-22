Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 22, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

J-K governor dissolves state assembly, mentions reason in his statement

india Updated: Nov 22, 2018 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Satya Pal Malik,Jammu and Kashmir governor

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik talks to the media in New Delhi on November 18.(PTI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday passed an order dissolving the state legislative assembly.

Governor Malik made a short announcement saying he was exercising powers conferred on him by the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution to dissolve the House, which had two more years to go.

Here is the complete statement:

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 00:06 IST

tags

more from india