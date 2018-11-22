J-K governor dissolves state assembly, mentions reason in his statement

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday passed an order dissolving the state legislative assembly.

Governor Malik made a short announcement saying he was exercising powers conferred on him by the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution to dissolve the House, which had two more years to go.

Here is the complete statement:

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has passed an order dissolving the state Legislative Assembly. pic.twitter.com/TirFfZfTCs — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2018

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 00:06 IST