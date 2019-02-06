Lal Singh, who quit as J&K minister over Kathua rape row, resigns from BJP

Former Jammu and Kashmir minister Choudhary Lal Singh on Wednesday quit the BJP. He said his recently-floated Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan (DSS) has applied for registration with the election commission (ECI) to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have approached the Election Commission of India for the registration of our party and allotment of symbol — a lion and a goat drinking water together from a river. Thereafter, we will launch an aggressive campaign,” Singh said.

Singh, who skipped Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Samba district on Sunday, said he has been staying away from BJP functions for the last nine months.

“It (BJP) has its own flag and symbol and I have mine,” he said, adding that the doors of his party are open to everyone who supports the vision document.

Singh and his party colleague Chander Prakash Ganga had to submit their resignation from the council of ministers in the previous PDP-BJP dispensation after questions were raised over their participation in “Hindu Ekta Manch” rally organised in support of those arrested in connection with the Kathua rape and murder case which rattled the entire nation in January last year.

Singh, who held back to back rallies seeking CBI probe in the case, had on July 22 announced the launch of ‘apolitical’ group and released its 25-point vision document and flag.

Singh reiterated his demand for a CBI probe in the Kathua rape case, saying he will continue his fight even after court verdict in the case.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 21:57 IST