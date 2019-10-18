J&K orders transfer of Upper House assets

india

Updated: Oct 18, 2019

Ashiq Hussain

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the transfer of buildings, assets and staff of the legislative council (upper house) of the bicameral state legislature to other departments after the House’s abolition under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019.

The decision follows the Centre’s decision on August 5 to effectively revoke the special status of the state and to split it into two Union territories -- J&K and Ladakh.

“Consequent to the abolition of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council in terms of Section 57 of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, it is hereby ordered that all the staff of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council shall report to the General Administration Department (GAD) by 22nd of October, 2019,” read an order issued on Wednesday by Farooq Ahmad Lone, GAD secretary.

The order directed the secretary of the council to hand over the property to the director, estates. Vehicles purchased for the legislative council from time to time would be transferred to the director, state motor garages.

“Further, Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council shall transfer all records pertaining to the Council Secretariat including related legislative business to the Department of Law, Justice Parliamentary Affairs for record,” the order said.

The special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 was revoked on August 5 in parliament when the state was put under a security and communication blockade. The central government also split the state into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh -under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, which will come into effect from October 31.

The J&K legislature comprised a 85-member legislative assembly and 36-seat legislative council.

After the reorganization, the legislature will be reduced to the assembly of the union territory of J&K; the number of members to be chosen through direct elections will be 107. Instead of a cabinet, there will be council of ministers with not more than 10% of the total members in the assembly.

