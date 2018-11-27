J&K panchayat polls 2018: Voting for phase 4 being held today

Polling for Phase 4 of state panchayat polls is being held on Tuesday at 2,618 polling stations across Jammu and Kashmir including 639 in Kashmir division and 1,979 in Jammu division. The timing for polling is from 8 am to 2 pm.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Shaleen Kabra, 777 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive in Phase-IV including 571 in Kashmir division and 206 in Jammu division.

He said 5,470 candidates are in fray for 339 Sarpanch and 1,749 Panch seats in Phase-IV, while 99 Sarpanchs and 969 Panchs have been elected unopposed in this Phase.

Kabra said in the areas going to polls in Phase-IV, electorate of 4,72,160 will be vote for Sarpanch constituencies while 3,32,502 will be voting for Panch constituencies. “Photo Voter Slips have been distributed among the voters to inform them of their polling station,” he said.

Kabra said in the Phase-I of Panchayat Polls held on 17 November 2018, 74.1% polling was recorded across J&K including 64.5% in Kashmir division and 79.4% in Jammu division. In the Phase-II of Panchayat Polls held on 20 November 2018, overall 71.1% polling was witnessed across the State with an overwhelming 80.4% polling in Jammu division and 52.2% in Kashmir division.

He said in Phase-III, the state witnessed a polling percentage of 75.2% which includes 55.7% in Kashmir division and 83.0% in Jammu division. Results have been announced for all these by the respective Returning Officers except some of the constituencies of Block Mugal Maidan, Kishtwar due to the re-poll ordered at Panch Constituency-01 Hirkhani of Panchayat HalqaDrubeel and Sarpanch Constituency of Panchayat HalqaRahalthal. The re-poll shall be held along with the 4th phase.

Kabra said the orders have been passed in various complaint cases as well as directions of the Courts and wherever necessary Notifications reappointing the election schedules have been issued. “All such orders/notifications are available at website of CEO J&K,” he said.

Kabra said Basic Minimum Facilities (BMF) have been ensured in all the polling stations across the State for Phase-III. Photo Voter Slips have been distributed among the voters to inform them of their polling stations.

He said senior government officers have been appointed as General Observers to oversee the smooth, fair and orderly conduct of Panchayat Elections, 2018. Also, Expenditure Observers are keeping a watch on the expenditure by the candidates. In addition, for the poll day, Micro Observers have been placed in polling stations, particularly those considered hypersensitive. Besides, the Zonal and Sector Magistrates too have been deployed.

CEO said Control Rooms have been established in all the districts across the State to respond promptly to any complaints of violation of the Model Code of Conduct as also to disseminate information to the public. Security arrangements have been made including deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

He said the government has declared holiday on the day of poll in the panchayat areas going to polls so as to enable the voters to cast their vote. He said special casual leave shall also be granted to the employees who have to go to other areas to exercise their right to franchise. As per standing guidelines, the Central Government offices shall not be closed but the employees who are electors of the poll going wards and desire to exercise their franchise shall be offered reasonable facility to do so.

The Chief Electoral Officer, J&K appealed the voters to come forward and exercise their right to franchise in order to choose their local self-government to address their local needs.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 08:29 IST