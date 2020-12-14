e-paper
J&K: PDP leader's personal security officer killed as two terrorists fire indiscriminately

J&K: PDP leader’s personal security officer killed as two terrorists fire indiscriminately

“Jammu and Kashmir Police led by DGP Dilbag Singh salutes the martyr for sacrificing his life for the nation,” the police said in a statement.

india Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 13:15 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Army personnel at Poonch district.
Indian Army personnel at Poonch district.(PTI)
         

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Jai Parvez Ahmad’s personal security officer was killed after two terrorists opened fire in Natipora, Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday. The security officer, Manzoor Ahmad, succumbed to his injuries which he sustained while protecting Parvez Ahmad during the incident.

He breathed his last at Bone and Joints Hospital, Srinagar. “Jammu and Kashmir Police led by DGP Dilbag Singh salutes the martyr for sacrificing his life for the nation,” the police said in a statement.

“Two unknown persons entered my house. My Personal Security Officer was injured during the fire exchange,” PDP leader said. “This is the third attempt of attack on me,” he also alleged.

The area has been now cordoned off as more details regarding the attack are awaited.

'Unprovoked aggression a reminder of how world is changing': Rajnath Singh on Ladakh standoff
Several border points in Delhi remain closed for traffic as farmers' stir escalates
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
India aims to surpass China in mobile manufacturing: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Congress wins 620 seats in municipal body polls in Rajasthan
LIVE: Centre misleading everyone on MSP, says BKU Haryana chief
Watch: Protesting farmer celebrates daughter's 1st birthday at Tikri border
