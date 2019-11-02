e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

J&K’s situation unsustainable: Angela Merkel

While she was aware of India’s position regarding the region, parts of which are claimed by neighbouring Pakistan, she wanted to hear Modi’s plans for restoring calm to the region.

india Updated: Nov 02, 2019 03:49 IST
Reuters
Reuters
New Delhi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi are seen before making a joint statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi are seen before making a joint statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (REUTERS)
         

The conditions in which the people of Kashmir are living are unsustainable and must be improved, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters accompanying her on a trip to New Delhi where she is holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She said she would raise the matter with the Prime Minister, adding that while she was aware of India’s position regarding the region, parts of which are claimed by neighbouring Pakistan, she wanted to hear Modi’s plans for restoring calm to the region.

“The situation for the people there is currently not sustainable and must improve,” Merkel said. J&K has been witnessing protests against the Central government’s decision to revoke the area’s special status.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 03:48 IST

tags
top news
US: Pak failed to stop LeT, JeM funds, recruiting
US: Pak failed to stop LeT, JeM funds, recruiting
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
Maruti shows the way, sales rise after 7 months
Maruti shows the way, sales rise after 7 months
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
GST collections fall 5.3% to Rs 95,380 cr
GST collections fall 5.3% to Rs 95,380 cr
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News