J&K’s situation unsustainable: Angela Merkel

india

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 03:49 IST

The conditions in which the people of Kashmir are living are unsustainable and must be improved, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters accompanying her on a trip to New Delhi where she is holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She said she would raise the matter with the Prime Minister, adding that while she was aware of India’s position regarding the region, parts of which are claimed by neighbouring Pakistan, she wanted to hear Modi’s plans for restoring calm to the region.

“The situation for the people there is currently not sustainable and must improve,” Merkel said. J&K has been witnessing protests against the Central government’s decision to revoke the area’s special status.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 03:48 IST