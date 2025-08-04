Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
Jabalpur-Mumbai Indigo flight develops flat tyre, takes off after four-hour delay

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 04, 2025 07:31 pm IST

The flight, which had arrived at Dumna airport from Mumbai at noon, was supposed to return to Mumbai at 12:40 pm.

A Mumbai-bound Indigo flight developed a flat tyre at Jabalpur's Dumna airport on Monday.

The tyre of the aircraft deflated when it was parked in the apron of the Jabalpur airport(REUTERS)
The plane took off after a delay of four hours, PTI quoted an official as saying.

The flight, which had arrived at Dumna airport from Mumbai at noon, was supposed to return to Mumbai at 12:40 pm. However, the tyre of the aircraft deflated when it was parked in the apron of the Jabalpur airport.

The passengers on the earlier flight had alighted safely before the incident took place, Dumna Airport Director Rajeev Ratan Pandey told PTI.

A majority of the passengers of the flight were flown to their destination via Bengaluru and Delhi, the airport official said.

Meanwhile, the delayed flight took off for Mumbai at 5. 30 pm after areplacement tyre was brought from Delhi and replaced with the deflated rear tyre, Pandey said.

