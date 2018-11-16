Jabong to lay off 200 employees, to be merged with Myntra: Report

Walmart will lay off nearly 200 employees at Jabong and integrate the online fashion retailer into Myntra, Livemint reported on Friday, days after the head of Flipkart Group Binny Bansal resigned following an internal probe into a “serious personal misconduct”.

The report quoted unnamed sources as saying that the Jabong layoffs are expected to be announced at a town hall on Friday.

“Jabong currently has 600-700 employees, a majority of whom are expected to be retained and will become employees of Myntra, the people mentioned above said. About 150-200 employees are expected to be laid off, they added,” Mint said.

The Jabong site will continue to run, but the traffic from the website will be directed to Myntra, after the merger with Myntra is completed, it reported.

The US retail giant, which completed its $16 billion purchase of a majority stake in Flipkart Group in August, has already announced it will merge Myntra and Jabong into Flipkart.

