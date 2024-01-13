close_game
close_game
News / India News / Jagan drops 10 more MLAs in the third candidate list

Jagan drops 10 more MLAs in the third candidate list

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Jan 13, 2024 01:51 AM IST

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy dropped 10 MLAs as he announced the third list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSR Congress Party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy dropped 10 more MLAs as he announced the third list of candidates contesting the upcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Amaravati, Aug 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holds a preparatory meeting with officials on the agenda to be discussed at the Southern Zonal Council at Thiruvananthapuram, in Amaravati on Monday. (ANI Photo/ ANI pic service) (ANI)
Amaravati, Aug 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holds a preparatory meeting with officials on the agenda to be discussed at the Southern Zonal Council at Thiruvananthapuram, in Amaravati on Monday. (ANI Photo/ ANI pic service) (ANI)

The third list with the names of 15 candidates for MLA seats was released by Reddy on Thursday night. He also announced candidates for six Lok Sabha seats, elections for which would be held simultaneously.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The YSRCP chief effected major changes in the constituencies of some MLAs and MPs.

In the first list of 11 candidates released on December 11, the YSRCP chief dropped three MLAs and in the second list released on January 4, another 10 MLAs were denied tickets. With the latest dropping in the third list, the total number of party candidates who have been denied the tickets went up to 23. The YSRCP has 151 MLAs in the 175-member assembly.

Also read- Jagan’s 3-capital plan hits SC hurdle

The 10 YSRCP MLAs who were denied tickets in the third list are: Vunnamatla Rakada Eliza (Chintalapudi), Maddisetty Venugopal (Darsi), Meda Venkata Mallikarjun Reddy (Rajampet), Jardadoddin Sudhakar (Kodumuru), K Parthasarathy (Penamaluru), M S Babu (Putalapattu), V Varaprasada Rao (Gudur), Arani Srinivasulu (Chittoor) and Kapu Ramachandra Reddy (Rayadurgam).

State housing minister Jogi Ramesh, who represents Pedana assembly constituency, has been shifted to Penamaluru, state labour minister Gummanur Jayaram, who represents Aluru assembly constituency, has been shifted as the party candidate for Kurnool Lok Sabha seat and Satyaveedu MLA Koneru Adimulam has been moved to Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency.

The new candidates who were given the party ticket are: Icchapuram — Pirya Vijaya (ZP chairperson), Tekkali - Duvvada Srinivas, Chintalapudi - Kambham Vijaya Rao, Darsi - Buchepalli Sivaprasada Reddy, Madanapalli - Nissar Ahmed, Rajampet - Akepalli Amarnath Reddy, Satyavedu - Maddela Guru Murthy, Kodumuru - Dr Satish, Pedana - Uppala Ramu, Penamaluru - Jogi Ramesh, Puthalapattu - M Sunil Kumar, Aluru - Busine Virupakshi, Gudur - Meruga Murali, Chittoor - Vijayananda Reddy and Rayadurgam - Mettu Govinda Reddy.

The YSRCP chief made six changes in the Lok Sabha constituencies. For Srikakulam, he is fielding Perada Tilak, who unsuccessfully lost the assembly elections from Tekkali against Telugu Desam Party candidate K Atchannaidu in 2019. He will now be taking on Atchannaidu’s nephew K Rammohan Naidu from Srikakulam Lok Sabha seat.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh government to complete caste survey by February 15

Former Vizianagaram MP Botsa Jhansi Lakshmi, wife of state education minister Botsa Satyanarayana, will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Visakhapatnam, in place of M V V Satyanarayana, who will be contesting the assembly elections.

For Eluru Lok Sabha seat, Jagan has nominated a relatively newcomer Karumuri Sunil Kumar Yadav, son of state civil supplies minister Karumuri Nageshwar Rao.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani, who defected from TDP a couple of days ago, has been announced as the party candidate for Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat, while Gummaluru Jayaram has been announced as MP candidate from Kurnool.

For Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, Satyaveedu MLA Koneti Adimulam has been finalised in place of sitting MP M Gurumurthy, who has been moved as an MLA candidate from Satyaveedu.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News and Earthquake Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On