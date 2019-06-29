Jagan govt reduces security cover to Chandrababu Naidu, gives only two constables each in two shifts

The YSR Congress party government in Andhra Pradesh on Friday further reduced security cover to Telugu Desam Party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

A TDP source familiar with the development said the state government had withdrawn the existing two chief security officers, apart from 15-member special police team headed by two armed reserve inspectors.

Naidu will now be guarded by four constables – two in each shift. However, he will continue to have the protection from Z plus category security comprising national security guards (NSG) commandos, provided by the Centre after the Maoist attack on him at Alipiri, the foothills of Tirumala in October 2003.

The latest reduction in security cover to Naidu by the state government follows withdrawal of escort and pilot vehicles from his convoy soon after he relinquished the office of the chief minister following his party’s debacle in the recent assembly elections.

Subsequently, the government withdrew security at Naidu’s residence in Amaravati and also in his native place Naravaripalle in Chittoor district. The security cover for his family members was also withdrawn recently and his son Nara Lokesh was given just two constables for protection.

State home minister Mekathoti Sucharita said the decision to reduce security to Naidu was taken by the security review committee of the state police department. “It will take a decision on providing security to any VIP depending on the threat perception. The government has no role to play in such decisions,” she said.

The TDP leader pointed out that this was for the first time that the state had reduced security to Naidu when he was out of power. “Even when he was in the opposition between 2004 and 2014, the then Congress government provided him security with one additional superintendent of police, a deputy superintendent of police and three reserve inspectors,” he pointed out.

Commenting on the reduction of security to him, the TDP president said he was not unduly worried about it. “I escaped the Maoist attack on me in 2003 by the grace of god. Even now, the people will protect me,” the TDP leader quoted Naidu as saying at a meeting held at his residence in the evening.

Telugu Desam Party politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu alleged that the reduction in security cover to Naidu clearly showed Jagan’s vindictive politics. “He is focusing on humiliating Naidu rather than on people’s issues. He has no time to review the seeds scarcity and drought conditions”, Ramakrishnudu said.

