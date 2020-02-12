Jagan meets PM Modi, seeks Central cooperation for AP’s three capitals plan

india

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 23:36 IST

YSR Congress party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support his government’s decision to form three capital cities for the state for a decentralised administration and also to abolish the state legislative council.

The chief minister, who had a 90-minute meeting with Modi in Delhi, explained to him the reasons for his government’s decision to go in for three capital cities for AP – executive capital at Visakhapatnam, judicial capital at Kurnool and legislative capital at Amaravati, an official spokesman from the chief minister’s office said.

Jagan’s sudden meeting with Modi, a day after the announcement of results for Delhi assembly elections, triggered speculations in the state that the Bharatiya Janata Party might invite the YSR Congress party to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

However, there has been no confirmation from either the BJP or YSRC in this regard. A senior YSRC leader familiar with the development said Jagan was also planning to meet Union home minister Amit Shah but could not get an appointment. “The chief minister might come back to Delhi again in a couple of days, depending on the availability of Shah,” the party leader said.

According to an official release from the CMO, the chief minister explained to Modi that his government had taken the decision to form three capital cities to remove regional imbalances and work out plans for a comprehensive development of the state through decentralised administration.

“The state cabinet has given its nod for the formation of three capitals and the state assembly had passed the relevant bill for decentralisation,” Jagan told the Prime Minister.

He also explained how the state legislative council, having majority of the members from the opposition party, was stalling several crucial bills introduced by the government for better administration and the benefit of the common man.

“The council was creating hurdles to the decisions taken by the popularly-elected government. That is precisely why the state assembly had resolved with two-thirds majority to abolish the state legislative council,” Jagan said and appealed to Modi to direct the Union law ministry to take follow-up measures in the abolition of the council.

The chief minister also wanted the Prime Minister to give instructions to the Union law ministry to take necessary measures for shifting the state high court from Amaravati to Kurnool.

Further, Jagan appealed to Modi for the Centre’s nod to the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment Act)-2019, also known as Disha Act, aimed at providing speedy justice to women and children who were subject to atrocities. He wanted that the Union home ministry give its approval to the Disha Act at the earliest.

The chief minister invited the Prime Minister to Andhra Pradesh to attend the distribution of house sites to 25 lakh poor families on Ugadi day. “It is a historic programme taken up as part of our Nava Ratnalu (nine jewels) programme,” he said.

Among other major demands put forth by Jagan before the Prime Minister were: giving administrative approval for release of Rs 55,549 crore for the Polavaram irrigation project, including immediate release of dues to the extent of Rs 3320 crore; reimbursement of revenue deficit to the extent of 18,969 crore, release of pending grants-in-aid from the Centre, release of Rs 1050 crore towards special package for development of backward areas on the lines of Bundelkhand and Kalahandi areas.

The Central assistance for construction of steel plant at Kadapa and port at Ramayampatnam, Visakhapatnam-Chennai industrial corridor and Kakinada Petroleum Complex and granting of special category status to AP to boost industrial investments in the state also figured in the wish list of the chief minister to Modi.