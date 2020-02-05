Jagan writes to PM Modi seeking special status for Andhra, claims it is within Delhi’s powers

india

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 17:16 IST

YSR Congress Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday once again demanded special category status and said that according to the 15th finance commission, the central government had the discretion to confer the status on the state.

In his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister pointed out that the finance commission, in its report for 2020-21 tabled last week, clearly stated that the special category status demand remained entirely in the domain of the Union government, which can take an appropriate decision after due consideration.”

Jagan said the people of the state had been subjected to gross injustice owing to denial of the special category status as promised by the previous UPA government at the time of the bifurcation of combined Andhra Pradesh. The central government had been arguing that special category status ceased to exist for any state in accordance with the recommendations of the fourteenth finance commission.

“The ministry of finance had been quoting the observations made by the 14th finance commission that it had not taken into account any distinction between special and general category states in determining their norms and recommendations. Based on this, the ministry said that the concept of special category status is invalid,” he said.

The chief minister said since the Centre had cited the observations of 14th finance commission for denying special category status to AP, the state government had made a fresh request with the 15th finance commission for the same.

However, chairman of the commission N K Singh and its members said the issue of special category status did not figure in its terms of reference. They categorically pointed out that the concept of special category status came from the resolution of erstwhile National Development Council and not any of the finance commissions.

“In its latest report tabled in Parliament, the 14th finance panel admitted that some states have requested the grant of special category status. This does not constitute part of the mandate of the commission and it remains entirely in the domain of the Union Government, which can take an appropriate decision after due consideration,” Jagan pointed out.

The chief minister said there was a very definite inconsistency between the stand taken by the finance ministry and that of 15th finance commission. “I humbly seek your kind intervention in this matter and see that the state gets the special category status,” he said.

Interestingly it was only on Monday that Union minister of state for finance, Anurag Thakur, clarified to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lawmaker Kesineni Srinivas from Vijayawada that the demand for granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh was a closed chapter, since as per the recommendations of the 14th finance commission, no state would be given the special category status.