Cong's 'Aaya Kumar, Gaya Kumar’ jibe at Nitish after Bihar CM dumps INDIA bloc

As Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Bihar on Monday, Congress general Secretary Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar calling him a ‘girgit’ (chameleon) and saying that despite his betrayal the yatra saw a huge turnout. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh (ANI/File)

“After Nitish Kumar's betrayal yesterday, the people of Kishanganj, Bihar are giving a great welcome to Rahul Gandhi and the Yatra. We had invited Mamata ji and also Nitish ji but he turned out to be a ‘girgit’", Ramesh was quoted by ANI as saying.

Accusing the BJP of trying to stir up headlines ahead of the yatra entering Bihar, Ramesh said, “Those who are sitting in Delhi thought of manipulating headlines and stir up drama. So they did.”

Speaking to reporters, Ramesh said that the Janta Dal (United) chief's exit would have “absolutely no impact” on the Opposition's INDIA bloc.

“It will not have any impact on INDIA alliance…absolutely no impact. This is typical of Nitish Kumar. It is not 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram', it is ‘Aaya Kumar, Gaya Kumar’.”

On Sunday, Kumar was sworn in as Bihar's Chief Minister for a historic ninth term, marking a dramatic turnaround. He abandoned the 'Mahagathbandhan' and the opposition coalition INDIA to form a new government with the BJP, a party he had parted ways with less than 18 months ago.

This latest switch, his fifth in just over a decade, concluded days of intense political turmoil in the state months before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It is viewed as a significant blow to opposition unity in anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



‘Don’t need certificate from Assam CM'

Ramesh also slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's statement calling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi BJP's biggest star campaigner. He said, “We got a lot of publicity for the Yatra from Assam CM. We don't need a certificate from the Assam CM or Bihar CM.”

Sarma on Sunday said, “Wherever Rahul Gandhi passes through, the Congress gets erased. He is uninspiring, arrogant and has no leadership quality. His footsteps always prove to be positive for the BJP. He is the biggest star campaigner for the BJP.”