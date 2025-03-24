Jairam Ramesh moves privilege motion against Kiren Rijiju for ‘misleading’ remarks on DK Shivakumar

The Congress slammed union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju for a statement regarding Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar’s alleged statement about Muslim reservation, with the party's chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh, giving a notice of a question of breach of privilege against him. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday.(AnI)

According to a report by PTI, the notice was given under Rule 188 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha).

In his notice submitted to Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, Jairam Ramesh accused Rijiju of ‘blatantly’ misleading the House on Monday, attributing some ‘false statements’ that he said were allegedly made by Shivakumar, PTI reported.

"D K Shivakumar has since refuted the statements attributed to him to be false and derogatory in nature. Hence, the remarks made by Kiren Rijiju are false and misleading, which constitute a breach of privilege and contempt of the House,” the notice further said.

Ramesh said that it was well established that Rijiju’s comments were a 'breach of privilege and contempt of the House’ as it was a ‘false and misleading’ statement

"In view of the foregoing, I request that privilege proceedings may be initiated against Kiren Rijiju in the matter," Ramesh said in his notice.

What did Kiren Rijiju say about DK Shivakumar?

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday told the House that a senior Congress leader, who holds a constitutional post, has said his party will change the Constitution to provide reservation to Muslims.

Though he did not name the leader, he was apparently referring to DK Shivakumar.

"We cannot take this statement lightly," the minister said, adding that the remarks have not come from any ordinary party leader but from someone holding a constitutional post.

Responding to the allegations, DK Shivakumar said that Rijiju was resorting to ‘brazen and blatant lies’ to malign the Congress.

“A frustrated BJP, its State and Central leadership & its Union Minister Kiren Rijiju are resorting to brazen and blatant lies to malign the Congress Party and me by falsely attributing statements to me,” Shivakumar wrote along with a video statement on X.

Shivakumar also put forward 3 points to refute that he made the alleged statement.