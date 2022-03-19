Jairam Ramesh on Vivek Agnihotri's film: ‘Some inspire change. Kashmir Files…’

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday denounced Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ as propaganda to whip up anger and promote violence by distorting history. Agnihotri’s film, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, has received extreme reviews, including an endorsement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the other hand, critics have accused the filmmaker of trying to incite hatred against the Muslim community and left-wing by cherry-picking incidents and painting everyone with one brush.

"Some films inspire change. Kashmir Files incites hate. Truth can lead to justice, rehabilitation, reconciliation and peace. Propaganda twists facts, distorts history to whip up anger and promote violence. Statesmen heal wounds. Pracharaks exploit fear and prejudice to divide and rule," the former Union minister wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah broke his silence on ‘The Kashmir Files’, saying the film is far from the truth as the filmmakers ignored the sacrifices of the Muslims and Sikhs who had also suffered from militancy in the Valley. Speaking to reporters in Damal Hanji Pora of Kulgam district, Abdullah said that his father, party chief Farooq Abdullah, was not the chief minister of J&K when the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits took place.

“Jagmohan was the governor. It was V P Singh's government at the Centre which was supported by the BJP from outside," Abdullah added.

The film has been declared tax-free in most of the BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand.

Assam went a step ahead as chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced half-day special leave for all state government employees if they want to watch The Kashmir Files. To avail the half-day leave, Sarma said, the employees have to inform their superior officers and submit the tickets the next day. Since Assam does not have any entertainment tax, Sarma said there was no point in a waiver.

