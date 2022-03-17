Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel watches ‘Kashmir Files’: ‘Film showed that govt didn’t try to…’

‘Kashmir Files’ showed that the central government running with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not try to stop the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Wednesday after watching Vivek Agnihotri’s film. The Congress leader had invited all Chhattisgarh MLAs to watch the film at a mall in Raipur.

Baghel told reporters that the film was half-cooked and there was just an attempt to show violence. Set around 1989-90, Baghel said, ‘Kashmir Files’ also had a political message suggesting that VP Singh was the prime minister and the BJP-supported government didn’t send the army despite President’s rule in the state.

“The protagonist says not only Hindus but also Buddhists, Sikhs, Muslims and everyone who stood with India was also killed,” Baghel said.

The Chhattisgarh chief minister was one of the very few Congress leaders to watch the Bollywood film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. As BJP-ruled states made the film tax-free, Baghel requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce the removal of central GST to make the film tax-free across the country.

“Just returned after watching "Kashmir Files". It is shown in the film that the government running with the support of BJP did not try to stop the Kashmiri Pandits, but asked them to leave,” Baghel wrote on Twitter. “The army was not sent there. When former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi gheraoed the Lok Sabha, the army was sent.”

Kashmir Files has courted controversy as critics accused the director of cherry-picking incidents to suit the narrative of the government of the day amid fears that the film may incite violence against the Muslim community. Several videos shot inside cinema halls have been doing rounds on social media in which people can be heard raising anti-Muslim slogans.

The film has received endorsement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said the "history has to be presented in the right context". At a parliamentary party meeting, PM Modi said that "those who carry around the flag of freedom of expression, that whole bunch is rattled for the last few days."

