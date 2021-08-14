Jaish module planning to disrupt I-Day celebrations busted in Jammu, 4 arrested

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have foiled a plot to disrupt the 75th Independence Day celebrations and launch several terror attacks with the arrest of four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists from Jammu city on Saturday.

“They were planning to disrupt I-Day celebrations by planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED)-laden vehicle in Jammu before August 15,” said additional director general of police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh.

“Four Jaish terrorists and their associates have been arrested by Jammu police... They were planning collection of arms dropped by drones and supplying them to active terrorists of Jaish-e- Mohammed in Kashmir valley; planting a vehicle-based IED in Jammu before August 15 and conducting a reconnaissance of important targets in other parts of the country,” the police officer added.

The four Jaish terrorists have been identified as Muntazir Manzoor alias Saifulla, son of Manzoor Ahmed Bhat of Prichoo in Pulwama, Ijahar Khan alias Sonu Khan, son of Intejar Khan of Mirdan Mohalla Kandala Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, Touseef Ahmed Shah aka, Showket aka Adnan, son of Ghulam Mohammad Shah of Jeff in Shopian district and Jahangir Ahmed Bhat, son of Musthaq Ahmed Bhat of Bandzoo in Pulwama district.

“Muntazir Manzoor alias Saifulla, a member of Jaish-e-Mohammed was the first to be arrested in this chain and one pistol, one magazine, eight live rounds and two Chinese hand grenades were recovered from him. His truck used for transporting weapons to Kashmir valley was also seized,” said Singh.

“Ijahar Khan alias Sonu Khan disclosed that the Jaish commander in Pakistan by the name of Munazir aka Shahid had asked him to collect weapons from near Amritsar, which he said would be dropped by a drone. He was also asked by Jaish to do reconnaissance of Panipat oil refinery which he did and sent videos to Pakistan,” said the ADGP.

“He was then tasked to do reconnaissance of Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi but was arrested before he could accomplish this task,” said Singh.

The third terrorist Touseef Ahmed Shah aka, Showket aka Adnan was tasked by Jaish commander Shahid and another Jaish terrorist by the name of Abrar in Pakistan to take up an accommodation in Jammu, which he did, added the ADGP.

“He was then asked to procure a second hand motorcycle for causing an IED blast at Jammu. The IED for this purpose would be dropped by a drone, he was told. Touseef was arrested before he could complete this task,” he said.

The ADGP said the fourth one to be arrested was Jahangir Ahmed Bhat, son of Musthaq Ahmed Bhat of Bandzoo in Pulwama.

“He was a fruit merchant from Kashmir, who was constantly in touch with Shahid of Jaish in Pakistan and had introduced Ijahgar Khan to him. He was further doing recruitment for Jaish in Kashmir valley and in the rest of the country,” said the ADGP.

Further investigation on the remaining module is in progress, the police officer said.

Meanwhile, security forces recovered an IED close to Koriya village in Kishtwar district before it was defused by the bomb disposal squad.