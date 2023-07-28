Jaishankar's 21-minute statement after Parliament disruption: ‘Partisan politics…’

A day after, foreign minister Jaishankar's speech in the Rajya Sabha was disrupted in the Rajya Sabha because of the protest from the opposition MPs, the minister issued a 21-minute statement on the recent developments of Indian foreign policy. "Sadly, the Opposition repeatedly disrupted my statement in both Houses of Parliament. Obviously, for them, partisan politics was more important than national progress," Jaishankar said adding that he would present the thrust of his statement in his video. S Jaishankar posted a 21-minute speech on his social media accounts and said it contains the thrust of his speech that he could not deliver in Parliament.

On Thursday, as Jaishankar was speaking in the Rajya Sabha, a slogan war started between between the NDA and the INDIA MPs. Whule the NDA MPs chanted 'Modi, Modi', the opposition MPs started chanting INDIA, INDIA. "If you claim to be I.N.D.I.A. and you are not prepared to listen to the national interests of India, what kind of I.N.D.I.A. are you?" Jaishankar said on Thursday.

'Under the garb of foreign policy statement...': Raghav Chadha

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday mocked at the statement as said under the 'garb of a statement on foreign policy', Jaishankar spent nearly 30 minutes taking about the Prime Minister's foreign trip itinerary. "But he didn't read out the food menus, which was sad. How could he overlook such crucial details?" Raghav Chadha said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail