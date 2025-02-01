Jaishankar's big attack on Arvind Kejriwal's AAP: ‘I feel ashamed…’

External affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Saturday hit out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, claiming that the national capital “has been left behind”. External affairs minister S Jaishankar and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal

“Whenever I visit foreign countries, I hide one thing from the world. I feel ashamed to go abroad and say that people living in the national capital do not get houses, do not get cylinders, or piped water under Jal Jeevan Mission and do not get the benefit of Ayushman Bharat,” ANI quoted Jaishankar as saying during an interaction with the South Indian community in Delhi.

Delhi Election 2025 Full Coverage

“It is unfortunate that in the last 10 years, Delhi has been left behind. The residents of Delhi are not given their rights to water, electricity, gas, cylinders, health treatment...If the government here does not give you your rights then on 5th February you also think that this government should be changed,” the minister added.

ALSO READ: 8 AAP MLAs join BJP ahead of Delhi assembly election

Jaishankar's attack is the latest in a series of verbal showdowns between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Arvind Kejriwal's AAP ahead of the February 5 election.

Amit Shah's ‘ghotale wali sarkar’ jibe at Kejriwal

Earlier in the day, Union home minister Amit Shah while addressing a rally in Delhi's Mustafabad, launched an all out attack on Kejriwal.

“The first G stands for 'ghotale wali sarkar’ (government which commits scams), the second G stands for 'ghuspaithiyon ko panaah dene wali sarkar' (a government that shelters intruders) and the third G stands for 'ghaple karne wali sarakar' (the government that indulges in corruption),” he said.

"People are going to sweep the AAP out with a 'jhadoo' (broom, which is also the AAP's poll symbol) this time... It's because they know there is a 3G government in Delhi," he told the gathering.

Shah further claimed that the AAP government in Delhi committed scams worth thousands of crores, including liquor scam, Jal Board scams, ration distribution scam and others.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

