Jaishankar's dig at US-Pak relations: ‘They have a history of overlooking their history’

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday took a jibe at the relations between Pakistan and the United States, saying that the two countries have a history of overlooking their history. On India-US ties, Jaishankar said talks were ongoing despite tensions over tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump.(Dr. S. Jaishankar-X)

During an interaction at The Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, Jaishankar also recalled the capture of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden from Pakistan's Abbottabad.

"They (US and Pakistan) have a history with each other, and they have a history of overlooking their history... It is the same military that went into Abbottabad (in Pakistan) and found who there?..." Jaishankar said.

He also underlined that India does not accept any third-party mediations in its relations with Pakistan.

"On the issue of mediating (India-Pak conflict), since the 1970s, for more than 50 years now, there's a national consensus in this country that we do not accept mediation in our relations with Pakistan," the external affairs minister said at the interaction.

On India-US ties, Jaishankar said talks were ongoing despite tensions over tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump.

"We are two big countries, as I say, the lines are not cut, people are talking to each other, and we will see where it goes," he added.

US-Pakistan relations

Pakistan and the US have experienced a resurgence in their ties after several years of a stressful relationship.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir made his second trip to the US, where he held high-level interactions with political and military leaders.

Pakistan and the US have also successfully sorted out differences in tariffs and the US settled with 19 per cent tariffs on Pakistani goods.

The two sides have also held a counterterrorism dialogue in Islamabad during which they agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation to tackle leading militant groups, including the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), ISIS-Khorasan, and the Taliban.

As reported by HT, Pakistan is outspending India 3 to 1 on payments to lobbying and strategic communications firms in the US in an attempt to gain greater access to the hallways of power in Washington DC, according to filings with the US Department of Justice reviewed by the newspaper.

Pakistan spends an estimated $600,000 per month on strategic lobbying efforts to gain greater access to the White House, Congress and US government agencies. The country, which has faced a protracted economic crisis over the last few years , has hired a battery of six lobbying and legal firms to expand its outreach in Washington DC.