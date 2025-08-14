Pak outspending India 3:1 in US lobbying

Pakistan is outspending India 3 to 1 on payments to lobbying and strategic communications firms in the US in an attempt to gain greater access to the hallways of power in Washington DC, according to filings with the US Department of Justice reviewed by HT. The Trump administration’s interest in Pakistan has risen considerably after the two countries agreed to boost cooperation in the critical minerals sector. (AFP)

Pakistan spends an estimated $600,000 per month on strategic lobbying efforts to gain greater access to the White House, Congress and US government agencies. The country, which has faced a protracted economic crisis over the last few years , has hired a battery of six lobbying and legal firms to expand its outreach in Washington DC. By contrast, India, with an economy over 10 times the size of Pakistan’s, spends roughly $200,000 a month and has hired only two lobbying firms.

The numbers are relevant, especially given Indian concerns about the inroads Pakistan has managed to make into the second Trump administration. Islamabad has secured a meeting for Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir with President Trump. It has also managed to get the Trump administration interested in Pakistan by touting the prospects of US investments in critical minerals and oil reserves. In addition, Islamabad has won acknowledgement of its role as a key ally in the global fight against terror from Washington in recent months.

Lobbying and strategic communications firms are a mainstay of power politics in Washington DC. In exchange for a hefty fee, elite firms help foreign governments gain access to key political institutions such as the White House, the State Department, the Pentagon and Congress. These firms also offer strategic communications and reputation management services, which help push a foreign government’s preferred narrative to the media and the general public. Pakistan is currently spending generously on six lobbying and communications firms with an estimated monthly expenditure of $600,000, according to public filings with the US Department of Justice. A few of these firms have close ties to the Trump Administration.

At the top of this list is Orchid Advisers LLC, which is being paid $250,000 a month to secure Pakistan’s access to the Trump administration as well as to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. Orchid has also hired Squire Patton Boggs — one of Washington DC’s most well-connected legal firms — as a subcontractor to provide legal support and help reach out to US lawmakers in an attempt to strengthen US-Pakistan relations.

Next on the list is Seiden Law, which is paid $200,000 a month by Islamabad to establish economic partnerships between Pakistan’s private sector and US counterparts, particularly in the field of critical minerals. Seiden, which signed a contract with Pakistan’s embassy in America in April, also agreed to help Pakistan gain preferential market access for its products in the US market. Strikingly, Seiden also agreed to help Pakistan deal with the 30% reciprocal tariff announced by the Trump administration in April.

The firm seems to have delivered on its promises. Pakistan’s tariff rate was reduced to 19% after a trade deal was struck between Islamabad and Washington in July. What’s more, the Trump administration’s interest in Pakistan has risen considerably after the two countries agreed to boost cooperation in the critical minerals sector. A key part of the reason for Seiden’s success may be its subcontractors. Javelin Advisors, which is being paid $50,000 a month by Seiden to aid Pakistan, was founded by Donald Trump’s former bodyguard Keith Schiller and former Trump Organisation executive George Sorial. Robert Seiden, the founder of Seiden Law, has been hired as a private investigator for Trump’s presidential campaigns in the past. Javelin Advisors has also agreed to help Pakistan push its narrative on Kashmir and India to Congress, the White House and the general public. Another one of Seiden’s subcontractors is Conscience Point Consulting — a firm run by a former Assistant Secretary of Commerce Nathaniel Wiedecker — which is paid $25,000 a month for its efforts on behalf of Pakistan. Adding to this is Pakistan’s $150,000 a month contract with Qorvis, a public relations and reputation management firm. Qorvis prides itself on its skills in “strategic narrative development” and “targeted communications”, which it has put at the service of a number of major foreign clients. Most notably, Qorvis took the government of Saudi Arabia on as a client in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks and worked to rehabilitate the Kingdom’s image inside America.

Stacked up against this is India’s $200,000 monthly spend on two firms. The first is SHW Partners, helmed by former Trump adviser Jason Miller.

“SHW’s representation will encompass providing strategic counsel, tactical planning, and government relations assistance on policy matters before the US government, the US Congress, state governments, academic institutions, think tanks, and any other relevant stakeholders as required,”the firm disclosed on April 24 about its contract with the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, which brings in $150,000 a month for the newly created lobbying firm. Miller, a longtime political operative closely associated with Donald Trump, rose to national attention in 2016 while serving as Trump’s chief media spokesperson. Known for his combative and outspoken defence of the future president, he was initially in line to take over as White House communications director following Trump’s election victory in 2016. However, he withdrew from consideration after allegations surfaced that he had engaged in an extramarital relationship with a fellow Trump campaign staffer. Miller has also subsequently been accused of rape. Despite these controversies, Miller has continued to maintain a strong presence in Trump’s inner circle. He played an advisory role in Trump’s 2020 re-election effort and returned again as a key strategist for the 2024 presidential campaign.

India has also hired BGR Associates, one of Washington’s most prominent and influential lobbying firms, to further its interests. By one estimate, BGR was the third largest lobbying firm in Washington DC by revenue and has represented South Korea, Serbia, Panama and Cyprus, among others. The firm was founded by a former Republican governor and retains links to the Trump administration. Sean Duffy, now Secretary of Transportation in the Trump Administration, worked at BGR before joining the Cabinet.

While an updated contract between BGR Associates and the Embassy of India cannot be found on the Department of Justice website, people aware of the matter confirmed that BGR still lobbies for India. Over the last three years, BGR has been paid $50,000 a month for its services, bringing India’s estimated total lobbying spending to $200,000 a month. While India’s spending is considerable, Pakistan’s 3 to 1 financial advantage may allow it to reach more political and economic decisionmakers. This has implications for Indian diplomacy, particularly as it tries to hold Pakistan accountable for terrorist attacks on Indian soil and apprise US decisionmakers of its position on sensitive issues like Kashmir.