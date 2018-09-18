Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping Kerala nun, files for bail

Franco Mulakkal, the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar, filed a bail plea in Kerala high court on Tuesday, a day before he is to appear before the state police for questioning in a rape case filed by a nun, news agency ANI reported.

The matter will be heard later today.

In his bail plea, the Bishop said he had been implicated for taking action against the nun.

The Bishop had been summoned in connection with the probe into allegations of rape by a nun amid mounting pressure for action against him and continuing protests by Missionaries of Jesus nuns and officials of various churches for the past 10 days in Kochi.

The day after he received the summons and following mounting pressure and growing protests, the Bishop handed over charge of the Diocese to a deputy. He also wrote to Pope Francis, the supreme pontiff of the Catholic church, offering to step aside temporarily.

In June, a 43-year-old nun, also a mother superior, had complained to the police that Mulakkal, 54, had raped her 13 times between 2014 and 2016. The nun is a member of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation based in Punjab which runs two convents in Kerala.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 11:10 IST