Jalandhar seat, vacant since MP's death at Congress yatra, goes to poll on May 10

The bypolls for the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency in Punjab and assembly constituencies of Jharsuguda in Odisha, Chhanbey and Suar in Uttar Pradesh and Sohiong in Meghalaya will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will be conducted on May 13, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary who passed away during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.(File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Jalandhar parliamentary constituency fell vacant after Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, 76, died of a heart attack while taking part in the Bharat Jodo Jodo on January 14.

The Congress has announced Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, wife of Santokh Singh Chaudhary, as its party candidate for the bypoll in the Lok Sabha seat.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary who passed away during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.(File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Karnataka assembly election date announced; Complete schedule

While submission of nominations for the bypoll will continue till April 20, scrutiny of the same will be held on April 21. Nominations for the by-election can be withdrawn till April 24.

The bypoll in Jharsuguda was necessitated following the murder of Naba Das on January 29. The Odisha Police is yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

The sole assembly constituency of Sohiong in Meghalaya, of which polling could not be held on February 27 due to the death of a candidate, will go to polls on May 10. The polling was postponed in Sohiong following the death of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate and former minister HDR Lyngdoh on February 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The election commission also announced the schedule for the Karnataka assembly election. The polling would take place in a single phase on May 10. The counting of votes will be done on May 13, the CEC said.

Detailing the data of the electors, the CEC said that there are a total of 5.21 crores in the state and the number of 100 plus voters is 16,976. He added that over 58,000 polling stations would be set up across the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON