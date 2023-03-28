Ahead of Lok Sabha bypoll, senior BJP leaders camping in Jalandhar

Ahead of Jalandhar lok sabha bypoll, senior leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began camping in Jalandhar on Tuesday and will continue meetings on Wednesday also. Rupani said the main focus of his two-day Punjab visit is to mobilise BJP workers and streamline party organisational structure in poll bound constituency before the elections. (PTI File Photo)

BJP’s state president Ashwani Sharma and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, BJP’s Punjab political affairs incharge, held meetings with local leadership and incharges of nine constituencies to chalk out strategy for parliamentary elections.

The constituency fell vacant after Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary (76) died of a heart attack while taking part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 14.

“The feedback has been gathered from the workers about the ground situation. The AAP has completely failed to prove its mettle in past one year and people of Punjab seem to have lost trust in ruling party in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Ashwani Sharma said they will “propagate Narendra Modi’s vision in Jalandhar” by countering state government of its “failure” on almost every front be in law and order or governance.