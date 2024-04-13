Jallianwala Bagh massacre anniversary: PM Modi and President Murmu pay tribute to victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the people killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919 and shared a video defining the incident and showcasing the unparalleled courage and sacrifice of the victims. Visitors look at a wall with bullet marks during their visit to the Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs' Memorial on the eve of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre anniversary, in Amritsar(PTI)

In a post on X PM said, "On behalf of my family members across the country, I pay my heartfelt tribute to all the brave martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre."

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

President Droupadi Murmu also remembered the victims of massacre and said, "My heartfelt tribute to all the freedom fighters who sacrificed everything for the motherland in Jallianwala Bagh! The countrymen will always be indebted to all those great souls who sacrificed their lives for Swaraj. I am sure that the spirit of patriotism of those martyrs will always inspire the coming generations."

Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Acts, which granted the colonial administration repressive powers, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation in what became one of the most brutal turns in their occupation of India.

ALSO READ| Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: A look back at the horrific tragedy after 104 years

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to the victims and said, "Tributes to the brave martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh who made an invaluable contribution to the country's freedom movement.

"Jallianwala Bagh is a living symbol of the cruelty and inhumanity of the British rule. This massacre awakened the revolutionary flame hidden in the hearts of the countrymen and made the freedom movement a struggle of the people. The lives of the self-respecting people of Jallianwala Bagh are an eternal source of inspiration for sacrifice and dedication for the nation first," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also recalled the sacrifices made by the people at Jallianwala Bagh.

"Remembering the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar who were massacred on this day in 1919. I salute their supreme courage and sacrifice. Their sacrifice will always be remembered" he posted on X.