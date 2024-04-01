Jalpaiguri storm: 5 killed, 500 injured; Mamata Banerjee rushes to north Bengal | Updates

At least five people, including a woman, were killed and around 500 injured, while severe houses were damaged by norwester at two places in north Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district on Sunday afternoon. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee cancelled her scheduled programmes and reached Jalpaiguri on Sunday night. She also took stock of the situation and visited the Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital to meet the cyclone-affected people. Houses are damaged and electric poles fell after a heavy storm that left at least five people dead, in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, on March 31. (PTI)

The storm hit villages spread across a few square kilometres around 3.30pm and lasted around 10 minutes.

Speaking to the media, Mamata Banerjee said a disaster occurred, due to which several houses were damaged and five people died. Two others are in serious condition.

"The administration is on the spot and providing the necessary help. The government is doing everything possible to help the victims," the chief minister assured.

“The administration shall stand by the needy people. We are aware of the damage that has happened. The biggest damage that has happened is the loss of lives,” Mamata Banerjee said.

She also thanked the administration for their disaster management efforts.

"The doctors, nurses and hospital workers are working well to manage the situation. The rescue operations are already over," she added.

As many as 170 injured people were admitted at Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital. Around 200 were rushed to Maynaguri hospital and around 100 were being treated at Barnesh health centre.

Similar storms hit some parts of adjacent Aliupurduar and Cooch Behar districts as well but no casualty was reported.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in a storm that wreaked havoc in parts of Jalpaiguri district. Modi said he had spoken with officials and asked them to ensure proper assistance to those affected by it.

Several hutments and houses were damaged, trees uprooted and electric poles came crashing down as strong winds accompanied with hail struck most parts of the district, news agency PTI reported.

"My thoughts are with those affected by the storms in Jalpaiguri-Mainaguri areas of West Bengal. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones," Modi wrote in a post on X, Modi.

"I would also urge all @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas to assist those affected,” the prime minister added.

Earlier in the day, Shama Parveen, district magistrate of Jalpaiguri, said four people had died so far. The deceased were identified as Dwijendra Narayan Sarkar (52), Anima Roy (49), Jogen Roy (70) and Samar Roy (64).

Governor CV Ananda Bose will also be leaving for Jalpaiguri on Monday to visit the affected areas, Raj Bhavan officials said.

(With inputs from Pramod Giri in Siliguri)