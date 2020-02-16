Jamia police crackdown: Video ‘proof’ of ‘police brutality’ put out on Twitter

india

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 12:35 IST

Jamia Coordination Committee has put out a video on its twitter handle on Sunday as proof of “police brutality” during the December 15 crackdown on Jamia Millia Islamia University students during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the national capital.

Varsity students had claimed that Delhi police personnel entered the varsity campus without permission and assaulted students. They claimed over 40 students, including girls, were injured in the police action that day when unsuspecting students in varsity’s library, bathrooms and also on the streets outside the campus, were assaulted by cops.

Students had held a demonstration outside the police headquarters after the incident later that night and demanded that cops be punished and a CBI inquiry be ordered into their conduct.

The 45-second-long video purportedly shows police raining blows on students studying peacefully in the “Old Reading Hall” located on the first floor of the MA, M.Phil section of the university campus in South Delhi.

The video on twitter, also tagged to Delhi police, media houses and some activists, is captioned “Shame on you @DelhiPolice” and is stated to be “exclusive” footage. The post doesn’t specify how the video was sourced and hindustantimes.com can’t confirm its veracity at the time of the publishing of the report.

The Delhi Police has denied the allegations in the past and maintained that it was forced to evict the students from the library and other places inside the campus as nearly half a dozen policemen and fire service personnel received injuries due to stone pelting by the students and other miscreants. They alleged the miscreants were hiding inside the campus and using it to relaunch attacks on the cops. The cops had, however, categorically ruled out use of excessive force.

They justified their action citing four buses and two police vehicles that had been torched hours earlier by protestors who clashed with the police in south Delhi’s New Friends Colony.

The students said they were on a peaceful march to the Parliament to protest CAA and had nothing to do with the burning of buses. Alleged miscreants from the neighbouring localities were blamed for the arson and attack on the police.