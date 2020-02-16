On Delhi Police Raising Day, Amit Shah says cops deserve respect

india

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday said that the police work to maintain peace and security without any discrimination and that the force deserves respect.

“The police work to maintain peace and security without discriminating on grounds of religion or castes. The police is not anyone’s enemy. It is a friend of peace helps and should be respected,” Shah said at the 73rd raising day of the Delhi Police.

“I would like to request people that whenever you visit Delhi, do visit the Police memorial to pay tribute to 35000 police jawans who sacrificed their lives for our nation,” he said.

He also said it was unfair to only criticize the police and that people should understand what the work of the men in khaki entails.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that we have to understand that the police is for our security. That is why only criticizing it or targeting it for some faults is not fair. We should also understand the nature of the police’s work,” Shah said. “PM Modi’s recent positive comments must have made every police officer of Delhi Police inspired. We must also remember that over 35,000 policemen have laid their lives for the security of the nation.”

As Union Home Minister, Shah is in charge of the Delhi Police.

“It is a matter of pride that the Delhi Police was started by the Iron Man of India, Sardar Patel, himself. I am certain it still provides inspiration to the entire organization,” he said.

The Delhi Police recently came under fire for two contrasting situations in the national capital. It was ciriticised for a heavy handed response and excessive use of force against students of Jamia Millia University protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December.

In January, it was accused of not acting promptly to stop an attack by an armed group on Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ union members and teachers inside the campus. No one has yet been arrested in the case.

Delhi police commissioner, Amulya Patnaik who was to retire on January 31, was given a month’s extension by the Union home ministry after the Election Commission gave its nod last month.