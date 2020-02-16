Priyanka Gandhi asks for action after tweeting proof of police brutality on Jamia students

india

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 12:52 IST

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has latched on to the video tweeted by a group of students of Jamia Millia University allegedly showing Delhi police personnel assaulting students inside a reading room in the varsity and demanded that the government took action failing which its “intentions would stand exposed”.

“Look at how Delhi Police is blindly assaulting students in the library. A boy is flashing his book but the policeman is continuing to attack him with batons,” Priyanka said in a Hindi tweet, while responding to the video put out by Jamia Coordination Committee on its official Twitter handle about an hour ago.

The video was put out as proof of “police brutality” during the December 15 crackdown on Jamia Millia Islamia University students during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the national capital.

Varsity students had claimed that Delhi police personnel entered the varsity campus without permission and assaulted students. They claimed over 40 students, including girls, were injured in the police action that day when unsuspecting students in varsity’s library, bathrooms and also on the streets outside the campus, were assaulted by cops.

Priyanka Gandhi also accused the home minister and the Delhi Police of “lying” and said the video proved that Jamia students were beaten up inside the library.

“Home Minister and the Delhi Police lied when they said students were not beaten up in the library,” Priyanka’s tweet added.

Students had held a demonstration outside the police headquarters after the incident later that night and demanded that cops be punished and a CBI inquiry is ordered into their conduct.

Priyanka said the video called for action against the erring policemen and will also test the government’s “intentions”.

“If no action is taken even after watching this Jamia video, the government’s intentions would stand exposed before the whole country,” she said in her tweet.

Delhi Police said they have taken cognisance of the video and will investigate it as part of their ongoing probe into the incidents of December 15.

The Delhi Police had earlier denied using excessive force and said the police action was meant to flush out miscreants hiding inside the campus.

It claimed nearly half a dozen policemen and fire service personnel were injured in stone-pelting by the miscreants, who had also set alight several vehicles including public buses and police jeeps, near New Friends Colony, a stone’s throw away from the varsity campus.