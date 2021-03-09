Jammu and Kashmir: 2 deaths, 77 fresh covid cases registered
- 87 more Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 18 from Jammu division and remaining from Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 77 fresh coronavirus infections taking the total cases to 1, 27,191 while the death toll reached 1,965 with two fresh fatalities in the Union Territory - one in each division.
Officials said that as many as 17 positive cases of novel coronavirus were reported from Jammu division and 60 from Kashmir division including 17 travellers.
87 more Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 18 from Jammu division and 69 from Kashmir division.
The officials said that 124,367 people have recovered in the UT so far, taking the recovery rate to 97.77%. There are now 858 active cases in the UT, while the total number of tests conducted has crossed 54.36 lakh.
Also Read: Met office predicts erratic weather in Jammu and Kashmir for next week
A total of 1,236 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 729 in Jammu.
In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 36 more people tested positive including 15 travellers, while 10 more cases were reported in Baramulla and nine in Budgam.
In Jammu division, 13 cases were recorded in Jammu district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sexual harassment case: EC directs suspension of Tamil Nadu SP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikita, Shantanu, get protection from arrest till March 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition keeps up heat in Houses on fuel prices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand upheaval: What went wrong with Trivendra Singh Rawat?
- Unhappiness had been brewing in the state party unit since 2018, a year after Rawat took over, but things gathered momentum last month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED probes Punjab MLA, son-in-law for alleged links to international drugs racket
- The central agency has registered two cases a few weeks back to investigate money laundering.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decoding Tamil Nadu’s reservation policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India most favourable market for solar energy: ISA report
- India has set an ambitious target of 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030 with 175 GW deployment by 2022. This is the world’s largest expansion policy according to the report.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The significance of Trichy for the DMK in TN polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Satisfaction in giving nod': Justice Chandrachud on permanent commission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM files nomination from Majuli seat for 1st phase of Assam polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED raids Punjab MLA, 8 others over ‘links with drug syndicate’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Discontent among MLAs may have triggered Rawat’s ouster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt explores privatisation of 90 railway stations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lancet publishes phase 2 trial data in boost for Covaxin’s safety credentials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 million vaccine doses delivered in a day: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox