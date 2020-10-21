Jammu and Kashmir fights back to halve active Covid-19 cases in 3 weeks

india

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 12:55 IST

After substantial recoveries in October and a sharp fall in the number of fresh infections in the last two weeks, Jammu and Kashmir now has only 8,124 active cases of Covid19, down from 17,017 cases on September 30, according to official figures.

The recovery rate is almost 90% and many patients are on the verge of being fully recovered after treatment at various Covid19 centres, official figures reveal..

Jammu and Kashmir’s Covid-19 tally stands at 88,958 out of which 79,437 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals. A total of 1,397 people have died due to Covid-19 since the first case was detected in the union territory in March. Most of the deaths were reported from summer capital Srinagar which accounted for 335 casualties followed by the winter capital Jammu where 239 people have died. Currently, there are only 8,124 active cases of Covid-19.

Dr Muhammad Salim Khan, Head Community Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar said the fight against Covd-19 is a continuous process and those susceptible are at risk of getting infected.

“It’s obvious cases will recover and some percentage would remain active at a given point of time,” he said.

As against a daily average of 1,245 cases of Covid-19, October has recorded slightly more than half of that which is around 699 cases per day till date, according to official figures.

In terms of fatalities also, the average daily deaths in October have been around 11 as against 16 in September. A total of 478 people died of Covid-19 in September, while 207 have died this month till October 19.

However, health experts warned against complacency as many people with Covid-19 are being treated in their homes instead of hospitals. “Less patients are coming to hospitals now as many are receiving treatment at their homes and are recovering. The cases are on decline but people should not violate SoPs,” said a senior doctor posted at Chest Disease Hospital Srinagar. “With winter around the corner the people need to take more precautions to avoid the disease.”

Dr Javaid Malik, Professor and Head of Department Chest Medicine SKIMS Medical College Bemina also cautioned people against lowering their guard. “If people follow the SoPs the cases will come down but if they start violating norms the cases can go up again. So everybody should be cautious about Covid-19,” he said.