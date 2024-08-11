Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 3.31 °C, check weather forecast for August 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 12, 2024 8.52 °C Light rain August 13, 2024 10.15 °C Moderate rain August 14, 2024 11.49 °C Moderate rain August 15, 2024 11.66 °C Moderate rain August 16, 2024 8.67 °C Moderate rain August 17, 2024 2.59 °C Rain and snow August 18, 2024 7.87 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.91 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.78 °C Light rain Chennai 32.18 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.19 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.46 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 27.31 °C Light rain Delhi 32.38 °C Light rain

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on August 11, 2024, is 5.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.31 °C and 7.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 05:42 AM and will set at 07:12 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, August 12, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.31 °C and 9.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.With temperatures ranging between 3.31 °C and 7.79 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 11, 2024

