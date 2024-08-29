Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 1.58 °C, check weather forecast for August 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 30, 2024 3.44 °C Rain and snow August 31, 2024 7.27 °C Light rain September 1, 2024 8.66 °C Light rain September 2, 2024 7.23 °C Light rain September 3, 2024 5.27 °C Light rain September 4, 2024 4.04 °C Rain and snow September 5, 2024 4.23 °C Rain and snow

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.45 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.26 °C Light rain Chennai 29.41 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.25 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.51 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 28.39 °C Moderate rain Delhi 29.23 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on August 29, 2024, is 2.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.58 °C and 4.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 94% and the wind speed is 94 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 06:51 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 30, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.38 °C and 6.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 88%.With temperatures ranging between 1.58 °C and 4.27 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.