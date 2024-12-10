Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -29.26 °C, check weather forecast for December 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 11, 2024 -15.23 °C Light snow December 12, 2024 -16.35 °C Light snow December 13, 2024 -16.13 °C Sky is clear December 14, 2024 -10.7 °C Scattered clouds December 15, 2024 -9.13 °C Overcast clouds December 16, 2024 -12.8 °C Sky is clear December 17, 2024 -14.41 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.37 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 23.43 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 27.94 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.41 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 25.03 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 22.95 °C Few clouds Delhi 17.36 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on December 10, 2024, is -16.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -29.26 °C and -15.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -19.65 °C and -14.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 89%.With temperatures ranging between -29.26 °C and -15.19 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

