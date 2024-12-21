Menu Explore
Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -24.79 °C, check weather forecast for December 21, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on December 21, 2024 here.

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on December 21, 2024, is -15.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -24.79 °C and -14.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 07:21 AM and will set at 05:19 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 22, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -22.65 °C and -13.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 80%.

With temperatures ranging between -24.79 °C and -14.63 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Jammu and Kashmir weather update on December 21, 2024
Jammu and Kashmir weather update on December 21, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 22, 2024-15.08Sky is clear
December 23, 2024-14.92Overcast clouds
December 24, 2024-16.41Light snow
December 25, 2024-18.03Few clouds
December 26, 2024-17.63Sky is clear
December 27, 2024-12.77Scattered clouds
December 28, 2024-13.51Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 21, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.3 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata20.98 °C Light rain
Chennai28.31 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru25.47 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad27.48 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad23.47 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi17.89 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
