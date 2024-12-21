Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -24.79 °C, check weather forecast for December 21, 2024





Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days: Jammu and Kashmir weather update on December 21, 2024 The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on December 21, 2024, is -15.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -24.79 °C and -14.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 07:21 AM and will set at 05:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 22, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -22.65 °C and -13.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 80%.With temperatures ranging between -24.79 °C and -14.63 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 22, 2024 -15.08 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 -14.92 Overcast clouds December 24, 2024 -16.41 Light snow December 25, 2024 -18.03 Few clouds December 26, 2024 -17.63 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 -12.77 Scattered clouds December 28, 2024 -13.51 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.3 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.98 °C Light rain Chennai 28.31 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.47 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.48 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.47 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 17.89 °C Sky is clear

