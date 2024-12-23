Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -25.85 °C, check weather forecast for December 23, 2024





Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -27.76 °C and -16.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.



With temperatures ranging between -25.85 °C and -16.5 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 24, 2024 -17.99 Light snow December 25, 2024 -17.88 Scattered clouds December 26, 2024 -16.96 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 -11.66 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 -13.04 Sky is clear December 29, 2024 -16.73 Overcast clouds December 30, 2024 -13.63 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.5 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 22.18 °C Few clouds Chennai 27.19 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 24.26 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.94 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.55 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.87 °C Light rain

