Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -23.9 °C, check weather forecast for December 27, 2024





Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 28, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -20.72 °C and -13.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 87%.



With temperatures ranging between -23.9 °C and -13.15 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 28, 2024 -15.44 Light snow December 29, 2024 -14.38 Light snow December 30, 2024 -16.02 Light snow December 31, 2024 -10.88 Broken clouds January 1, 2025 -14.11 Broken clouds January 2, 2025 -11.08 Scattered clouds January 3, 2025 -11.01 Snow

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.28 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 24.55 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.29 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 23.36 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.42 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 24.11 °C Broken clouds Delhi 22.57 °C Moderate rain

