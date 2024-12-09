Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -28.74 °C, check weather forecast for December 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 10, 2024 -15.32 °C Light snow December 11, 2024 -15.07 °C Light snow December 12, 2024 -16.01 °C Light snow December 13, 2024 -17.03 °C Sky is clear December 14, 2024 -12.04 °C Broken clouds December 15, 2024 -10.51 °C Light snow December 16, 2024 -12.51 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.74 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 21.79 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 28.04 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 24.57 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 25.31 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 24.14 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 18.43 °C Light rain

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on December 9, 2024, is -21.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -28.74 °C and -19.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 82% and the wind speed is 82 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -29.44 °C and -15.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.With temperatures ranging between -28.74 °C and -19.87 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

