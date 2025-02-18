Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -27.5 °C, check weather forecast for February 18, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on February 18, 2025, is -17.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -27.5 °C and -14.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:09 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on February 18, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -26.83 °C and -12.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.

With temperatures ranging between -27.5 °C and -14.26 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 19, 2025 -17.40 Light snow February 20, 2025 -13.72 Scattered clouds February 21, 2025 -13.99 Snow February 22, 2025 -14.61 Snow February 23, 2025 -13.17 Light snow February 24, 2025 -13.24 Light snow February 25, 2025 -13.07 Light snow View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 18, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.65 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.16 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.24 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 28.55 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.32 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.15 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 26.83 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



