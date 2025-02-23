Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -27.34 °C, check weather forecast for February 23, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on February 23, 2025 here.
The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on February 23, 2025, is -16.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -27.34 °C and -13.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 06:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, February 24, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -27.98 °C and -12.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.
With temperatures ranging between -27.34 °C and -13.37 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 24, 2025
|-16.70
|Sky is clear
|February 25, 2025
|-13.90
|Few clouds
|February 26, 2025
|-9.29
|Snow
|February 27, 2025
|-8.41
|Snow
|February 28, 2025
|-11.83
|Snow
|March 1, 2025
|-9.66
|Snow
|March 2, 2025
|-11.87
|Snow
Weather in other cities on February 23, 2025
