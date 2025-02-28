Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -13.17 °C, check weather forecast for February 28, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on February 28, 2025, is -10.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -13.17 °C and -10.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 95% and the wind speed is 95 km/h. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 06:17 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on February 28, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -26.0 °C and -12.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 80%.

With temperatures ranging between -13.17 °C and -10.06 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 1, 2025 -10.54 Snow March 2, 2025 -14.29 Snow March 3, 2025 -12.15 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 -13.91 Snow March 5, 2025 -12.96 Snow March 6, 2025 -12.48 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 -10.82 Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 28, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.41 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 28.29 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.74 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 26.44 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 30.53 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Broken clouds Delhi 22.75 °C Light rain View All Prev Next



