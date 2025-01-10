Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -24.46 °C, check weather forecast for January 10, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on January 10, 2025, is -11.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -24.46 °C and -11.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 07:25 AM and will set at 05:32 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on January 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 11, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -26.53 °C and -14.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.

With temperatures ranging between -24.46 °C and -11.65 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 11, 2025 -11.96 Scattered clouds January 12, 2025 -14.21 Light snow January 13, 2025 -16.18 Overcast clouds January 14, 2025 -15.98 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 -13.01 Broken clouds January 16, 2025 -14.01 Light snow January 17, 2025 -14.43 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 10, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.2 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 20.24 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.26 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.07 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.8 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.66 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 18.92 °C Sky is clear



