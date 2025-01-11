Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -24.29 °C, check weather forecast for January 11, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on January 11, 2025, is -16.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -24.29 °C and -14.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 07:25 AM and will set at 05:33 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on January 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 12, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -27.86 °C and -14.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 76%.

With temperatures ranging between -24.29 °C and -14.13 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 12, 2025 -16.19 Light snow January 13, 2025 -16.32 Overcast clouds January 14, 2025 -16.08 Few clouds January 15, 2025 -13.39 Scattered clouds January 16, 2025 -14.41 Sky is clear January 17, 2025 -16.26 Snow January 18, 2025 -14.67 Light snow



Weather in other cities on January 11, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.45 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.9 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.44 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 23.76 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.07 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.58 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.43 °C Light rain



