Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -29.48 °C, check weather forecast for January 22, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on January 22, 2025, is -15.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -29.48 °C and -14.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 07:22 AM and will set at 05:43 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on January 22, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 23, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -24.64 °C and -15.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 80%.

With temperatures ranging between -29.48 °C and -14.54 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 23, 2025 -15.67 Light snow January 24, 2025 -17.00 Light snow January 25, 2025 -16.94 Broken clouds January 26, 2025 -20.34 Broken clouds January 27, 2025 -10.93 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 -9.78 Scattered clouds January 29, 2025 -11.84 Light snow



Weather in other cities on January 22, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.98 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.98 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.6 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.02 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 27.92 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 26.33 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.76 °C Sky is clear



