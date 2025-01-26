Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -22.43 °C, check weather forecast for January 26, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on January 26, 2025, is -13.03 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -22.43 °C and -10.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 07:20 AM and will set at 05:47 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on January 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 27, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -23.71 °C and -10.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.

With temperatures ranging between -22.43 °C and -10.46 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 27, 2025 -13.03 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 -10.94 Sky is clear January 29, 2025 -9.54 Sky is clear January 30, 2025 -12.94 Light snow January 31, 2025 -14.92 Light snow February 1, 2025 -13.71 Sky is clear February 2, 2025 -14.92 Light snow



Weather in other cities on January 26, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.63 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.05 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.21 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 24.36 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 27.3 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 24.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.49 °C Sky is clear



